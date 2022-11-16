Govt raises K1.1 trillion through bonds

Government has raised K1.1 trillion for various government activities through government development bonds which have been listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange.

In a statement, the local bourse says on Monday, two government development bonds were listedand 19 treasury notes with a combined face value of K1.12 trillion.

The amount was raised through various auctions in the primary market and was listed on MSE through an introduction to facilitate secondary trading.

The listing brings to 62 the total number of listed debt securities including one corporate bond by MyBucks and three government development bonds while the rest are treasury notes.

MSE’s Chief Executive Officer John Robson Kamanga describes the development as proof that the market has potential to raise capital for both public and private entities.

However, there have been concern over y government’s high local debt.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!