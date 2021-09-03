Malawi Government commences audit exercise for disbursements of K23.7bln CoVID-19 funds

District Councils have completed their submissions on how disbursements of K6.2 billion and K17.5 billion CoVID-19 funds were used and the National Audit Office has commenced an audit exercise from August 30, 2021.

A memo which we have seen on updates on the status of CoVID-19 funds utilization audits signed by Secretary to the Treasury Chauncy Simwaka, indicates that all the District Commissioners have submitted their written reports as required by law.

“Following issuance of the Investigative Audit Report by the National Audit Office on the usage of the K6.2 billion CoVID-19 funds in March 2021, in line with section 14 of the Public Audit Act, 2008, (amendment), the Secretary to the Treasury communicated to the controlling officers of the 33 concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the audit queries that were raised in the Report and alleged malpractices and their obligation to provide management responses within a prescribed period (14 days),” says the memo in part.

“The 33 Ministries, Departments and Agencies provided their responses to Treasury.”

The CoVID-19 funds are alleged to have been abused for personal gains by the receiving officers, who face arrests once it has been established as so.

Malawi Government has been under pressure to make bold steps on the squander that surfaced that a whopping K6.2 billion during the first wave of pandemic which saw Malawians dying due to lack of essential medical equipment.

The audit further stretches its tentacles to the K17.5 billion disbursement made from the outset of the pandemic.

In the memo, Simwaka said further update shall be provided once the audit exercise is finalised and a report is presented to his office.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!