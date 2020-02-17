Malawi government suspends exports of medical products

Government has, with immediate effect, suspended the export of medical products as the Ministry of Health engages another gear in its preparation to battle coronavirus.

This suspension comes barely a week after the country exported surgical masks to China which is the epicentre of the disease which has killed over 2000 people since January, 2019.

The ministries of Health and Trade and Industry have jointly issued the suspension.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango says the suspension of the medical products would ensure that the country has enough of them in the event of the coronavirus attack.

“[The government has observed that some trader are re-exporting some medical products to some countries that Malawi imported from. The suspension has, therefore, been effected in order to ensure that there is adequate supplies of medical products.

“The measure will also same the much needed foreign exchange,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to condemn what they say casual approach to the prevention of the deadly disease.

The government is not quarantining those coming from China.

A notice in the country’s airports says that travellers from China were being accused to stay in their homes for a period of 14 days.

“A health worker will follow you up during this period,” says the notice in part.

The notice tells the self quarantined persons to report any fever, cough or respiratory illness to medical staff.

