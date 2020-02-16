UDF nods alliance, guides Atupele on ‘what’s good for Malawi’

The United Democrat Front (UDF) held its National Executive Committee (NEC) extraordinary meeting on Sunday, February 16 2020 in Blantyre where it endorsed plans to enter into an electoral alliance for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

According to UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga, the meeting discussed the constitutional court judgement and its implications on the politics of the country.

Ndanga said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that NEC also discussed a report from the party president Atupele Muluzi on his meetings with leaders of major political parties in the country and potential electoral alliances/coalitions.

“NEC unanimously resolved to work with other political parties and gave guidance to the party and the president of the UDF on how to proceed with an electoral alliance that is in the best interest of Malawians,” Ndanga said in a statement.

“NEC agreed that any electoral alliance should not compromise the values and principles of which the UDF party stands for including respect for the rule of law.

“This means that the UDF party will respect the constitutional court ruling and implement its directions especially on the issues which will have to be implemented in the National Assembly where UDF is represented,” the statement added.

Ndanga said UDF party NEC agreed that the alliance should should be designed in such away that it brings about much needed stability and unity in the country which is in line with the ‘Agenda for Change.’

He said NEC noted that the country is in a serious political crisis which needs decisive political interventions.

Ndanga said NEC resolved that the UDF leadership should immediately engage its grassroots and other stakeholders on the how the party will approach the 2020 elections fresh presidential elections.

Commenting on the statement, governance expert Makhumbo Munthali said UDF is only trying to be cautious in communicating it’s preference alliance choice for fear of being duped.

“While it is apparently clear that UDF would prefer partnering with DPP to MCP or UTM, they seem to be treading with caution in fully committing to this for fear of a repeat of events that happened prior to 2019 elections where after all the hope that Atupele would be running mate to Mutharika they were duped at last minute,” said Munthali.

“So all they are trying to do now is to put pressure on DPP to be proactive in making such a commitment while at the very same time not closing doors to any possible alliance with MCP or UTM.”

