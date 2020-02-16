Assailant chops off toes of woman with albinism

Malawi Police in Mzimba have intensified investigations to arrest and bring to justice a man who attacked a 92-year old woman with albinism, chopping off two of her toes on Saturday.

The woman, Tafwauli Ngoma met her fate when she was making fire in her kitchen at around 5pm at Kapopo Mhlango Village, TA Mbelwa in the district.

The woman’s daughter and grandson who live with her had, at the time gone to Kapopo Trading Centre for other business.

It has been reported that the assailant came in, asking for fire to lit his cigarette. He suddenly produced an axe, grabbed the woman and hacked off her big right toe and small left toe before fleeing, leaving her in a pool of blood.

It was later after the daughter and grandson had returned from the market and found her in agony that neighbors and the police were alerted.

Meanwhile,as investigations to arrest the assailant intensify, the Mzimba police officer in-charge Emmanuel Soko is asking members of the community who may have information that may lead to his arrest to come forward.

Soko says relatives and neighbours of people with albinism to be the first line of defense always keeping an eye on them and reporting any suspicious individuals to authorities.

He has assured all people with albinism in the district that they are doing everything to ensure their maximum security.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :