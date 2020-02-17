MP Karim condemns fake political loyalty 

Speeches during interactive celebrations in Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency drove deputy director of research in the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Iryias Abdul Karim to verbally unfold the magic wand of unity, that his party is committed to use in unifying the 18 million plus people of Malawi.

In his message, Karim who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa South Constituency, made strong emphasis, that MCP is ready to unify people from all tribes in the country as it is determined to spearhead the beautiful mission of enabling Malawians to rise above the regionalistic and tribalistic politics.

The outspoken youthful politician said it only the MCP, which is geared to bail out Malawians from the bonds and negative impacts of tribal and regionalistic politics and that, once this is done, Malawi will finally be called the “One Malawi”.

Said Karim: “The current politics of diving Malawians through politics of regionalism and tribalism will have an expiry date once MCP forms the next government through the forthcoming fresh elections.”

The politician also condemned the bad tendency of fake loyalty by supporters who wear a double face by verbally pledging political allegiance while practically doing the opposite.

“It is equals to witchcraft to love a person through words when you meet them in person and do the contrary once alone,” Karim stressed a point.

“Love a person even when you don’t see him/her by using the power of your heart to stand for what you believe is right and good for your country and never get carried away with fake promises by people who will not be there in times of need.”

On the fresh elections that are yet to take place in less than 150 days in line with the February 3, 2020 ConCourt ruling, Karim urged the people to re-new their trust in the MCP leadership by voting for Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as President and Sidik Mia as Vice President.

The interractive celebration attracted the participation of MCP Vice President, Sidik Mia and MP for the area, Abida Mia who hosted the event.

