Bushiri’s maize has saved my village, declares Mangochi chief

Group Village Head Mtuwa in Mangochi says he cannot afford a smile and sleep—thanks to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s cheap maize being sold in his area.

Mtuwa said his entire village was reeling from acute shortage of the staple, with the little on market being sold at K23 000 per 50Kg. He was speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of cheap maize sales in his area.

“Malawi needs people like Prophet Bushiri. People who put welfare of the poor people at heart. In selling maize at this price, Prophet Bushiri has proved to be a man of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, most locals in Mangochi says they were doubtful when the heard on radio that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will be selling 50kg of maize in Mangochi at a price of K5000.

Through random interviews conducted on the second of cheap maize sales in the district, most locals confided to us that, “what Prophet Bushiri has done in unthinkable.”

One elderly lady, Abiti Elufe, said: “I was the first to buy a bag. But up to now, I still don’t believe it. It’s something that has never happened to me, here in Mtuwa Village, since I was born.”

She added that, three days ago, she bought 5Kg of maize at K6500 and she was worried where her next meal would be. “Prophet Bushiri’s maize came just like an answer from Allah [God]. In another interview, Yusuf Matumula, 63, a father of six, couldn’t help but just shake his head in disbelief.

“I can’t remember the last time I bought a 50Kg. It just doesn’t happen anywhere. The bag, here, is being sold at K23 000. There is no maize in Admarc depots. God should bless Prophet Bushiri.”

Prophet Bushiri announced sale of cheap maize on Tuesday last week. So far, selling points have been established in about 9 districts with the one in Ntcheu and Mangochi already opened and functional.

