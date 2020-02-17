UTM officials go flat out selling Chilima ahead of presidential fresh election

UTM party officials have gone flat out with a core mission of selling and marketing party presidential hopeful Saulos Chilima ahead of a crucial Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

The party’s vice president Dr Michael Usi was in Mwanza, while party secretary general Patricia Kaliati was in Mzuzu and party director of political affairs Anita Kalinde was in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Chilima has not publicly said he would compete in the elections since he successfully won the Constitutional Court election case in which he was the first petitioner.

People expected him to partner with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Lazarus Chakwera to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the ballot box.

The UTM officials in their rallies across the country have already set the presidential election mood.

They all have same well coordinated messages to the people.

They are telling the people that once elected into office, state vice president Saulos Chilima would put boosting agricultural activities to improve food security as a priority.

They are telling the eager crowdd that other areas of priority of the UTM led government would be in health, education as well as governance.

Chilima, they say, will ensure zero corruption, zero tribalism and regionalism, zero nepotism, zero cronyism, zero favouritism, zero impunity and arrogance in government.

They say the economist turned politician would turn around the country’s economy to ensure more disposable income for the people, to ensure that money trickle down into ordinary Malawians pockets.

