Malawi Govt establishes a Teachers Council

Ministry of Education has finally announced the establishment of the Teachers Council of Malawi to regulate the teaching profession in the country.

Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa said in a statement available to Nyasa Times on Wednesday that the body has been set up according to the Education Act of 2013 section 57.

“The council will among others establish and maintain in such a form as it deems fit a register of Teachers and roll of licensed Teachers,” she said.

Mussa said the body will take part in all matters affecting the education and training of teachers as well as advise the minister on any matter falling within the scope of the Education Act.

The council will promote professional and ethical standards in the teaching profession, she said.

Mussa further said that the body will communicate to the Minister any information acquired relating to matters of education in general and teacher education in particular.

However, the ministry has appointed a nine-member team to lead the council.

