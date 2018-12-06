Malawi govt give chiefs 100 percent increase on honoraria

Government has doubled the honoraria for traditional leaders in the country, just a month after UTM party leader Saulos Chilima said at public rally that the traditional leaders were receiving peanuts as allowances which he said should be increased to meet the rising cost of life.
According to a letter from the secretary for Human Resources Management and Development, paramount chiefs will now be getting K100, 000 a month up from K50, 000.
Senior chiefs will now smile all the way to the bank with K60, 000 from K30, 000, traditional authorities will now get K36, 000 from K18, 000, sub-chiefs will get K16,000 from K8,000, group village headmen will get K10, 000 from K5,000 whilst village headmen will get K5,000 from K2, 500.
The new honoraria is with immediate effect, according to the memo dated December 4, 2018.
Other quarters of society say this is just electioneering by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the highly competitive May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.
Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on the other hand advised councils to start deducting 10 percent withholding tax from honoraria paid to chiefs.
The honoraria payments are subject to pay as you earn (Paye) and withholding tax, respectively, according to the Taxation Act.
This is how public money is aimlessly spent. Do we really have to spend taxpayers’ money paying these people? Shall we award them for promoting witchcraft? Wouldn’t the money for paying all traditional leaders be better spent on improving healthcare, education, water services as well as roads? What a shame?
yaaaaaaaaaaa it is time for elections, and no wonder this is happening. DPP at it as usual. but malawians are not fools