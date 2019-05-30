Malawi govt in lavish expenses over Mutharika inauguration

Government has booked all paramount chiefs at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre and senior chiefs at Victoria Hotel for the inauguration of Peter Mutharika who has been controversially re-elected as president.

The inauguration of Mutharika and newly elected vice president Everton Chimulirenji takes place on Friday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre and on Sunday the two will hold a rally at Njamba Freedom Park.

According to a memo seen by Nyasa Times to all district commissioners and council chief executive officers, accommodation for the paramount chiefs has been booked at Mount Soche Hotel and senior chiefs at Victoria Hotel.

“Please take note that the council is requested to provide transport,” says the memo in part.

Mutharika narrowly won the presidential race with 1, 940, 709 votes against Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera who got 1, 817, 740 and UTM’s Saulos Chilima’s 1, 028, 258.

The opposition are challenging the poll result, arguing Malawi Electoral Commission officials manipulated the results in favour of Mutharika.

