OPC hires MBC’s Wahara as press officer for new VP Chimulirenji

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has hired a Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) journalist as press officer for the newly elected vice president Everton Chimulirenji.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Charles Wahara was appointed on Wednesday as Chimulirenji’s press officer.

Officials from OPC have confirmed the hiring of Wahara who once worked for Calvary Family Church radio as a journalist.

The hiring of Wahara as the vice president’s press officer comes at a time when some section of society blame President Peter Mutharika for giving the nation a raw deal as Chimulirenji has deficiencies in both written and spoken English.

The OPC got back the vice president’s convoy from former veep Saulos Chilima on Tuesday, the day Mutharika and Chimulirenji took the oath of office.

Wahara becomes the fourth press officer to work for the vice presidents after Diana Nkhulembe who worked for Cassim Chilumpha, Willie Zingani who worked for Joyce Banda and Pilirani Phiri who worked for Chilima.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :