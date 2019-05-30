US tips Malawi’s President Mutharika on priority areas

US ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer has tipped re-elected president Peter Mutharika on priority areas which can propel the country to prosperity.

Palmer said Mutharika should prioritize on public sector reforms and investment in energy, saying the two would trigger economic success for Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world.

“The public sector reforms should continue. This will be his legacy. This can trigger development in the country,” said Palmer.

Palmer said the improvement in electricity generation and distribution would trigger economic and social successes.

Civil society organisations have since told Mutharika to walk the talk in stemming rampant graft, regionalism, tribalism, nepotism, cronyism, arrogance and impunity.

