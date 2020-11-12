Malawi govt moves in full swing to deal with rape, defilement

Government is moving in full swing and fast to control the escalating cases of rape and defilement in the country which now seem to be out of control.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has disclosed that the ministry has now instituted a 15-member committee to look into the issue of escalating cases of rape and defilement in the country, just days after president Lazarus Chakwera made the directive.

Chimwendo Banda said he is co-chairing the committee with Minister of Gender, Social Welfare and Community Development Patricia Kaliati.

He said the committee will start meeting this Saturday.

This follows a directive President Lazarus Chakwera gave last Saturday, during a national radio address, that a task force be formed to look into the matter with urgency.

Some of the members of the committee, according to Chimwendo Banda, are Minister of Justice, Minister of Civic education, Women Lawyers and Women in Media Associations, civil society representatives and traditional leaders among other members.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares