UTM’s Mwenifumbo holds post poll rallies, tells MCP’s Chimwendo to stop interfering with police work

Fresh from Karonga central tight parliamentary by-election race, Frank Mwenifumbo on Thursday held what a called “thank you” whistle stop tour in the constituency.

Speaking at Mwenilondo, Mwenifumbo told the people that has filed a legal action against the winner, the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Leonard Mwalwanda.

“I know that our opponents are provoking us but don’t retaliate, do not take the law into your own hands,” he said.

He said time for politicking is now over and urged everyone to go back to normal duties and life.

“If you have grievances, follow the right channel” he said, saying the UTM president Saulos Chilima has asked for peace.

He also said it was sad that the police are failing to arrest perpetrators of political violence in the area and asked the minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda to stop interfering with police work.

“Police must not be partisan especially dealing with suspects of violent in Karonga central,” he said.

He said the police should arrest and prosecute all MCP thugs who perpetrated violence in the run up to the by-election.

