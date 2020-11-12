Police arrest ‘magic rape’ offender as man gets 21 years for defilement

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested a 38-year-year-old man on suspicion that he defiled a standard three learner through magic.

The incident happened in Namiwawa, Blantyre.

Blantyre Police Spokesperson Dorah Chathyoka has confirmed the arrest of the man over the “magic rape.”

According to Chathyoka, the victim started screaming in pain when the suspect, Grant Mdyamizu, was playing with his private parts.

A hospital report however does not indicate that the girl was indeed raped.

Mdyamizu has been remanded at Blantyre police station.

Meanwhile, a 40 year-old-man in Mchinji is in police custody for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old biological daughter.

Mchinji Police Officer-In-Charge George Mtetemera has confirmed the development saying the girl was yesterday taken to the district hospital there where it was proved that she was indeed defiled.

The suspect hails from Malungo village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mkanda in the district.

Elsewhere, Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 46-year-old man to 21 years in jail for defiling his 10-year-old niece.

In a statement , Lilongwe Police Station deputy spokesperson, Foster Benjamin said the court learnt that the convict defiled the Standard Two girl on February 13 this year.

He said the victim was sent by her mother to deliver relish to him.

“The man admitted to the charge of defilement, but asked for forgiveness,” said Benjamin.

