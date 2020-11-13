Police escort truck drivers amid strike over better working conditions

November 13, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Armed police on Thursday escorted stranded truck drivers who were blocked by fellow drivers from crossing the border in Dedza as the truck drivers strike continued in the country’s borders.

Truck drivers disrupt operations at Mwanza border

Tension is high in the country’s borders as the truck drivers have sealed the borders with their trucks as they are demanding that the government should intervene for the drivers better pay and working conditions.

There are fears that the strike has cost the country over K400 million in two days of business standstill at the borders.

In Mwanza, the truck drivers have vowed not to retreat in fighting for  better perks among other grievances until their voice is heard.

The strike in Mwanza started on Wednesday when operations at the border came to a halt.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson, Pasqually Zulu, said the situation had halted operations at the border.

Zulu said the drivers were not satisfied with resolutions their representatives made on Tuesday with government.

He said border operations usually start at 6 am but by 11 am, no vehicle had passed the gates, where border police offices  had also been sealed.

Other foreign truck drivers who wanted to proceed were threatened not to proceed.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi govt moves in full swing to deal with rape, defilement

Government is moving in full swing and fast to control the escalating cases of rape and defilement in the country...

Close