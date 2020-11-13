Police escort truck drivers amid strike over better working conditions

Armed police on Thursday escorted stranded truck drivers who were blocked by fellow drivers from crossing the border in Dedza as the truck drivers strike continued in the country’s borders.

Tension is high in the country’s borders as the truck drivers have sealed the borders with their trucks as they are demanding that the government should intervene for the drivers better pay and working conditions.

There are fears that the strike has cost the country over K400 million in two days of business standstill at the borders.

In Mwanza, the truck drivers have vowed not to retreat in fighting for better perks among other grievances until their voice is heard.

The strike in Mwanza started on Wednesday when operations at the border came to a halt.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson, Pasqually Zulu, said the situation had halted operations at the border.

Zulu said the drivers were not satisfied with resolutions their representatives made on Tuesday with government.

He said border operations usually start at 6 am but by 11 am, no vehicle had passed the gates, where border police offices had also been sealed.

Other foreign truck drivers who wanted to proceed were threatened not to proceed.

