‘Malawi govt on autopilot’: Publication urges probe on pesticide scandal and all corruption reports

August 24, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

A leading Malawi daily newspaper has  called for government  to investigate  reports that  20 metric tonnes (MT) of expired pesticides  – meant me to be destroyed – were stolen from the Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) warehouse and have now flooded the market where unsuspecting framers are buying.

Expired pesticides are sold to unsuspecting farmers

In a report published by The Nation on Friday, the pesticides  namely Super Guard Dust and Skana Super, went missing at SFFRF  warehouse as they were waiting to be transported to Uganda to be destroyed.

According Pesticide Control Board acting registrar Misheck Soko  the pesticide Super Guard Dust expired three years ago while Skana Super expired 10 years ago. He said government discovered the missing of the pesticides a couple of months ago.

In its editorial comment,  the paper stated that Malawi’s food security in the 2018/19 growing season will be  be “significantly” affected considering that the pesticides have lost potency to protect crops from weevils, but they can also put lives of people at risk.

“This incident is, however, not surprising with increasing cases of corruption, fraud and theft reported in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs),” the editorial comment reads in part.

The publication said the  expired pesticide scandal in not unexpected, saying the lot in government  could be bigger and depper than what is reported in the media.

“What is disheartening, though , is the  apparent lack of political will on the part [of] government to decisively deal with institutions,” noted the paper.

It said  despite media reports, no one has in recent times been arrested or prosecuted for theft or for flouting procedures in the public service.

“If government has the welfare of the people at heart, as it claims to, it should investigate all these scandals and prosecute those involved.

“Otherwise, cases of theft and corruption will continue to erode confidence people and donors have in State machinery and systems. A stich in time saves nine,” the paper said.

In the report, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Grey Nyandule Phiri played down the impact of the presence of the expired pesticides on the market, saying it would only affect individual farmers at household level.

However, a  Journal of Food, Agriculture and Environment, says the expired pesticides have far-reaching consequences on the environment as they contaminate water and possibly affect aquatic life and the ecosystem in general.

John Kachapira
Guest
John Kachapira

Nyandule talking like a mulako buffoon. Not surprised as he is limited in knowledge!

cymru
Guest
cymru

I can’t connect the story of expired pesticides and Malawi government being on autopilot. I believe that the stolen expired pesticides is a lapse of an institution to look after itself. The institution responsible for the custody of the pesticides is the one to explain what happened and for sure there must be somebody who was responsible for the place or room where they were kept. The weakness we have is to blame somebody who is not even responsible for the day to day running of the institution. In future lets take to task responsible duty bearers of the institutions… Read more »

chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

How can a seasoned PS give such an answer about expired pesticides? He is answering like a politician and not a technocrat.. Shame

