DPP unveils Khwauli and Mungasula as candidates in Karonga Nyungwe and north constituencies

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Treasurer General Jappie Mhango has urged people of Karonga Nyungwe constituency in Karonga district to register in their large numbers and vote for the party’s candidates in the forth coming general elections if the area is to develop further.

The party’s purse keeper said this at a rally he addressed at Wovwe primary school ground in the area of senior chief Mwilang’ombe in the district soon after inspecting the maintenance and rehabilitation of the Karonga-Songwe road and launch of the rehabilitation of Chimbiri bridge in the area.

Speaking at the rally Mhango said the northern region has enjoyed various forms of developments under the DPP led government, citing the Nkhatabay-Mzuzu road and Karonga Songwe road that he had just inspected as some of major projects.

“I urge you all to register in the voter’s register when registration begins soon so that come May 2019 you should go and vote for the ‘three’ DPP candidates. When I say the three candidates just like the bible’s the Father, the Son and the Holly Spirit, all I am referring to here is president Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP’s Member of Parliament and finally the DPP’s ward Councillor,” Mhango said.

Speaking at the same function director of women in the northern region Joyce Chikukula urged her fellow women to register and support women who will come out to contest in the forth coming general elections next year

Taking his turn, regional governor for the north Kenneth Sanga went bibilical to take a swipe at the newly launched United Transformational Movement (UTM) describing it as ‘rebel child’ that must surely die for rebelling against his father.

Apparently referring to Deuteronomy chapter 21 vs 18 through to 21, Sanga said: “If a man has a stubborn and rebellious son, who will not obey the voice of his father, or the voice of his mother …….all the men of the city shall stone him with stones, that he die,”.

He said people should not be cheated as these other political paties do not have what it takes to rule the country as their past record is dented.

“Let’s not go back to membership cards leadership. To those people who are old enough you can agree with me, people suffered enough at the hands of Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) and I urge you not to make that mistake again,” Sanga said.

At the rally, Sanga paraded the two DPP parliamentary aspiring candidates for Karonga Nyungwe Khwauli Msiska and Karonga north constituency Mungasula Mwambande respectively.

