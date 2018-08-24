Limbe Leaf football and netball trophy finals Saturday

The Limbe Leaf under 12 and 15 netball and football Trophy finals for Lilongwe urban and rural primary schools takes place Saturday at the Area 30 Inspector General’s Ground in Lilongwe.

Minister of Sports Francis Kasaila is expected to grace the event which will attract eight teams from both Lilongwe Rural and Urban primary schools.

Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Director Febbie Chikungwa said in an interview with Nyasa Times said that all preparations for the finals have been finalized and as sponsors, they are expecting to see new and raw talent being discovered.

“Limbe Leaf started sponsoring the tournament in the early 1980s and some of the objectives include developing sports at grassroots level, developing physical and mental capabilities of the pupils and also providing after school activities to prevent children from being engaged in field work and risk behaviours,” said Chikungwa.

She said this year’s edition of the trophy saw 220 schools from both rural and urban participating in the tournament.

“The company usually gives players sports and learning materials to boost their interest in school but also lessen the burden on parents in purchasing school supplies. Prizes this year include footballs, netballs, school bags, exercise books, pens, pencils, dictionaries, atlases, and water bottles,” said Chikungwa of the prizes.

This year’s finals will see Mfera Primary School battling it out with Lilongwe LEA School in Netball Under-12 finals while Kamuzu Barracks Primary School will face Maloanyama Primary School in netball Under-15.

In footbal Under-12 final Kalambo Primary School will play Chilinde Primary School while in football Under-15 final, Lilongwe LEA will fight for honours against Chilinde Primary School.

Nanjati Primary School are the defending champions of the Under-15 football trophy after beating Mtsiliza Primary School 5-4 on post-match penalties last year.

Kalolo Primary School defeated Kawale Primary School 3-2 to clinch the Under-12 football trophy.

In netball, Kalambo Primary School defeated M’balang’ombe Primary School in the Under-15 category while Patsankhondo beat M’balang’ombe Primary School in the Under-12 category.

