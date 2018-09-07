Malawi govt recruits 2 227 graduate interns:  Roll out K4.8 bn programme to curb youth unemployment

Government has rolled out K4.8 billion internship programme in various ministries and parastals which will and so far 2,227 youths have been recruited to curb youth unemployment.

Minister of Labour Francis Kasaila announced this on Friday, saying 3,000 people applied but they have found space for 2 227, who will be entitled to K80 000 monthly stipend.

Kasaila said the Ministry intends to recruit 5 000 interns for the 10 months period and the youths can continue expressing interest through applications to be made to the ministry.

The interns, according to Kasaila, have been posted in areas convenient to their home districts so that they do not face challenges of accommodation.

“As Government, we are aware that our youths are facing challenges in as far as access to employment is concerned. That is why in a bid to address this challenge we have rolled out this programme to give the youths the much needed experience,” he said.

The Minister has since urged the ministry departments and parastatals to provide allowances for the recruits whenever they are going for field trips.

He disclosed that the interns will not be entitled to pension, monthly advances, loans and other privileges which the permanent members of staff enjoy.

Kasaila also said the program will be sustainable and it is not using the donor money but from the national budget.

He said all interns are employed on temporary basis and will be engaged from September, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Kasaila advised employers where the interns will be placed to offer them support, so they gain the necessary work experience for the time they will be working at different ministries.

“We urge the employers and supervisors to teach and impart necessary knowledge in the interns and also to assign them different roles within and outside their work stations so that they fully gain experience that will help them get permanent jobs,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme who has been placed at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Tabbu Kitta, said she has been unemployed for two years since she Graduated in 2016 from Blantyre International University.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the work experience I will gain from the internship will help me secure a permanent job,” she said as quoted by Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Kitta said she couldn’t qualify for most vacancies she applied for because she did not have any work experience after graduating.

According to the International Labour Organization, the youth unemployment rate in Malawi from 2007 to 2017 is estimated at 7.97 per cent.

