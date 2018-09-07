UTM ‘young achievers’ take to transform the face of Mzuzu Bus Depot

A group of 40 youth from the United Transformation Movement under the banner Young Achievers Wing on Friday took to transform the City of Mzuzu by sweeping the Mzuzu Bus Depot and surrounding shops.

Mzondi Mkandawire Chairperson of Northern Region Youth in the UTM said that the activity was part of UTM efforts to groom young leaders who can have a positive mindset towards issues of national interest.

“ We want to make sure that our nation is clean. Vice-President of Malawi Dr Saulos Chilima always urges us as youth to take a lead role in the wellbeing of the nation since we are leaders of today,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire also urged the youth to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“We were happy to hear in the media that more youth have registered this time around. We want to urge youth that when their turn comes, they must go and register because this is an election for the youth,” said Mkandawire.

And a Mzuzu resident Chrissy Chiweta welcomed the move by the UTM Youth describing it as commendable.

“ What these young people are doing is very commendable because the Bus Depot in Mzuzu has been very dirty as people just litter,” said Chiweta of Chiputula in Mzuzu.

Speaking in an interview in Mzuzu last week, Executive Member of UTM, Olipa Muyaba Chiluba who is also Mzimba North East Member of Parliament explained that the UTM had embarked on an expansion drive to gain more followers in the Northern Region.

