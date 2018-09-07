MCP aspirants battle for Ndirande constituency: Kondi Msungama v Martha Mwamondwe

Two aspiring Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidates are battling for the ownership of Blantyre city constituency; with another saying she had formed party structures from a scratch.

Martha Mwamondwe wants Kondi Msungama out of the constituency primary polls, saying she had formed at least 100 party areas which is no mean achievement.

“Mr Msungama should not just come here to reap where he has not sown,” she said.

But Msungama laughed off Mwamondwe’s arguments, saying he is free to contest anywhere in the country as a parliamentary candidate on MCP ticket.

“Does she mean that I should not go there just because she was there before me? What an argument,” he said.

He said he is entitled to vie for MCP primary elections anywhere he feels he is comfortable.

Director of Elections in MCP Moses Kunkuyu said the party will hold a free, fair and credible election, saying anyone wishing to contest will be allowed.

“As a party, we will allow all bonafide members to contest during the election, we will not back anyone,” said Kunkuyu.

This comes barely a day after MCP came under intense criticism for allegedly backing Edward Chileka Banda in Lilongwe Mapuyu south constituency against veteran politician Joseph Njobvuyalema who lost the primary election on Thursday.

