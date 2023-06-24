Malawi Govt says it is now generating adequate energy to supply all sectors

Energy Generation Company (EGENCO) is now generating adequate energy to supply to various sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture, Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Energy, Alfonso Chikuni, said on Saturday.

Chikuni made the remarks during a press briefing organized to update the nation on the progress made in the energy sector.

The PS said the restoration of the Kapichira Power Station has enabled EGENCO to bring back 129 megawatts of electricity.

“And this has significantly helped to improve power supply in the country,” said Chikuni, adding that the government is working hard to increase coverage – to move from 12 upwards – to ensure more Malawians have access to energy.

“Power is the precursor to that development. As such, we are embarking on a more and deeper sectoral reforms; sector wide reforms, which focus on how the sectors operate. We are currently doing an integrated resource plan, which is like a small masterplan. This should show us what to do in the next five years,” he said.

In his remarks, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kamkwamba Kumwenda, disclosed that the corporation has re-assumed the functions of a single buyer following the dissolution of Power Market Limited (PML).

Kamkwamba stated that they have also put on hold Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements after it transpired that PML did not conduct due diligence when entering into agreements with the investors.

He said they have written to all independent power producers (IPPs) in order to get more information on the investors.

“There are some things that were not adding up because there was no due diligence done in the way these IPPs were identified. So, we have put on hold all the agreements because we want genuine investors at ESCOM,” he said.

