Malawi govt to give Paramount chiefs diplomatic passports

March 31, 2020 Maston Kaiya - Mana 2 Comments

President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet has approved that paramount chiefs in the country should be issued with diplomatic passports, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development   Ben Phiri has said.

Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V: Diplomatic passport show the degree of importance a person carries

Phiri was speaking during an ad hoc full council meeting in Ntcheu District Council chamber on Sunday.

Said the minister: Cabinet has approved the inclusion of all paramount chiefs in the country to have diplomatic status and be issued with diplomatic passports and also to be on medical insurance scheme.”

Phiri said paramount chiefs play an important role in society and diplomatic passports will raise their status withing the country and abroad.

Reacring to the news, Paramount Chief Gomani V said diplomatic passport show the degree of importance a person carries in a country.

Idioterne (the idiots)
Guest
Idioterne (the idiots)

In war any weapon (dust, sticks, etc), any weapon is useful.

2 hours ago
Bamusi
Guest
Bamusi

Campaign iyi, komabe we will never vote for DPP this coming election.

2 hours ago