Malawi soldiers ready for coronavirus special operations  –  Commander

March 31, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

New commander of the Malawi Defence Force Peter Namathanga says his soldiers are ready for any special operations aimed at fighting coronavirus.

Namathanga: In charge of MDF

Namathanga said this on Monday after he officially took over the military mantle from Vincent Nundwe.

“The army is ready to assist in any operation aimed at fighting coronavirus. In fact, the army is part of the response team,” he said.

He said some officers in the army have been attending government meetings on how best to prevent the deadly disease from coming into Malawi.

This comes at time when the government is refuting claims of an impending lockdown.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani has described the stories as fake news.

Botomani said the cabinet has not met to sanction such an order, saying the government will continue using the current preventive measures to deal with the disease.

Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Congratulations my Man!

2 hours ago
A FEW GOOD MEN
Guest
A FEW GOOD MEN

Welcom big man, we are ready to work with you.

2 hours ago