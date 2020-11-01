Malawi govt to probe issuance of diplomatic passport to Bushiri, others

November 1, 2020 Osman Faiti- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi government would probe the award of diplomatic passports to South Africa based prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and other individuals  during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, Nyasa Times understands.

Bushiri was granted diplomatic passport during the DPP regime when he was close to Ben Phiri

Bushiri was issued a diplomatic passport following political directives, Nyasa Times learnt from Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Former chief immigration officer Masauko Medi  could not grant interviews on the matter but has said will cooperate with the investigations.

Immigration national spokesperson Joseph Chauwa did not pick up our calls despite numerous attempts. He did not also respond to our message on the same.

Bushiri is a close associate of politician Ben Phiri, who was wielding much power in the DPP government, as he is reported to have influenced events to have the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader get the diplomatic passports.

It is reported that several diplomatic passports were also issued  to people during the DPP regime.

But the current Tonse Alliance led government want to investigate abuse in issuing diplomatic passports.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda  wants that diplomatic passpoTts that were granted “dubiously” to be revoked.

Government also wants to know why  Bushiri has multiple Malawi passports.

Recently, High Court convicted  and sentenced to five  years imprisonment former minister Uladi Mussa for issuing Malawian passports to foreigners during his time as home affairs minister under the  Joyce Banda administration.

