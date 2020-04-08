Malawi govt warns herbalists over fake coronavirus cure 

Government has issued a stern warning to herbalists against claiming they have the cure for coronavirus.

A senior official in the ministry of health Dr Nedson Fosiko said coronavirus is a new disease in the world therefore no one should claim to have discovered its cure.

“I am sure those herbalists claiming to have the cure risk being banned from practising,” he said.

He said just like HIV and AIDS, the disease has no cure.

“No one has come to us with medicine to be tested. We have no cure yet for the disease,” he said.

Fosiko said people should continue with the strict preventive measures to avoid the disease, such as washing hands with soap.

There are eight cases of coronavirus in the country with one death.

