Malawi has lost a well-mannered chief in T/A Kasisi — Minister

Hundreds of people on Tuesday including Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila paid their respects to one of the longest serving Traditional Authorities, Traditional Authority Kasisi of Chikwawa who died on Sunday at Chikwawa District Hospital.

Late Traditional Authority Kasisi died after losing a battle to Tuberculosis (TB) and was laid to rest at his Ndalanda Headquarters under Group Village Headman Njereza.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony, Kasaila said T/A Kasisi was a well – mannered person and one of the consistent chiefs who always worked with the government.

‘‘I am here to deliver a condolence message on behalf of the State President, Professor Peter Mutharika. The President is saddened by Kasisi’s death. It has come as a shock and we cannot believe that he is gone. We admired Chief Kasisi because of his well – mannered character,’’ said Kasaila.

Kasaila urged traditional leaders in the country to work with government in spearheading different developmental programs meant to uplift people’s living standards.

‘‘I would like to urge chiefs to work with the government of the day; the late Kasisi was a consistent chief who worked to serve his people. I would like to encourage other chiefs to take after the fallen chief,’’ urged Kasaila.

He also asked the family of Kasisi to choose the next heir in a peaceful manner.

“We have seen people fighting when choosing the next heir to the throne. Government is spending a lot of money in solving such disputes whenever they are referred to courts. Let me ask the loyal family to follow the right procedures when choosing the next chief,” he advised.

In his eulogy, Paramount Lundu described the late Kasisi as a courageous and hardworking chief.

‘‘T/A Kasisi was very courageous despite being old. He respected everyone, young or old. We tapped wisdom and advice from him. We are mourning as people of Chikwawa because we have lost a pillar and source of wisdom,” said Lundu.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North, Harry Thomson described the departed T/A Kasisi as a friendly leader who showed love to everyone.

“T/A Kasisi was not just a chief but a friend to everybody. We have come here not to mourn but to celebrate his life. He was my long-time friend. We will dearly miss him. We believe that the family will give us someone of the same calibre,” said Thomson.

On his part, Chikwawa District Commissioner, Lusizi Nhlane said Kasisi was a good chief and hailed him for being development conscious.

T/A Kasisi, born Wilson Demster died on Sunday at the age of 90 after serving for 35 years. He is survived by six children and 22 grandchildren.

