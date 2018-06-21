Mzuni Alumni Association organises fund-raising entertainment activities

Mzuzu University Alumni Association shall hold a marathon of fund-raising activities in Lilongwe, dubbed ‘Open Day to take place from Friday August 31 to Sunday September 2 targeting at raising funds to go towards purchasing needed academic student material resources for current Mzuni students.

Chairperson of the association Nicely Claude Msowoya said this is one of the activities they had planned to raise funds following a needs assessment exercise they conducted involving the Vice Chancellor, members of the administrative staff and the students’ body.

On May 26 this year, the Alumni Association conducted a fundraising Big Walk in Lilongwe that was successful as it raised the targeted MK5000,000.

Lined up for the first day of Open Day Open will be open air disco at Gateway Mall from 6pm where there shall be cash braai and cash bar and on Sunday the venue changes to Bambino School grounds for team sporting events such as soccer, netball, hockey, volleyball and individual outdoor games such as pool, chess, fish a bottle, hoopla and others.

In the evening there shall be a Mr and Miss Alumni as well as a live band while on the last day there will be cash braai and bar at members premises before departures.

He said they shall hire buses to ferry members from the Northern and Southern Chapters but the members will take care of all their own accommodation, food and drinks and all paying events.

Msowoya, a private legal practitioner for the law firm N.C. Msowoya & Associates, said the big walk was a massive success in terms of participation and zeal in which over 20 people participated in the walk, but scores more joined at the after event assembly at Gateway Mall from Lilongwe Community Centre.

“At the walk itself we raised close to MK500,000 and we anticipate raising another MK500,000 from various pledges,” Msowoya said.

“Our target was MK500,000 per chapter and we were supposed to hold it in other chapters as well. The event in Lilongwe has hit the Central Region target.”

He said they intend to buy a genset to relieve the university students and staff following the current electricity blackouts affecting the country as well as academic books and TV screens for learning purposes.

Future plans are to establish a Mzuzu University Alumni Association scholarship fund, to build and operate a hostel on campus to ease the accommodation problem and also as a mode for the alumni’s income generation and they also plan to continuously fundraise for towards the alleviation of the acute resource shortage.

On other activities the alumni association has done, Msowoya paid tribute to their predecessor Executive that did a lot in terms of resource mobilisation towards the University’s material resources.

“You will recall that when we had the library razed by fire there was a fund raising dinner and dance that took place at Capital Hotel, a substantial sum was raised which went towards the replacement of the books and other resources that were destroyed.

“Aside from that there have been engagements with corporate partners which have led to the securing of scholarships for a few students, we have picked up from there to continue those engagements and programmes.

“In terms of the general social responsibility engagements, our Southern Chapter engaged in an activity where they made donations to a destitute woman in response to a call from the MBC’s Reach Out and Touch. We have an annual tree planting exercise which is done in all chapters. This year it took place in February and in Lilongwe we had it at Malingunde 2 Dam.

“In terms of enhancement of social interaction amongst ourselves, there have been numerous social activities of a sporting nature, and you might also recall that recently we had a heavily publicised Alumni Beach Party in Salima,” said the president, whose deputy is Julie Mkandawire.

Other executive members are treasurer Agnes Luhanga, adjunct lecturer at Mzuni, zu University secretary is Alfred Njikho whose deputy is Ruth Songa Walita, a Ndirande Hill Secondary School teacher.

Regional representatives are:

South: Pempho Augustine Tonde, Disaster Risk Management coordinator, CADECOM Chikwawa Diocese

Centre: Dr John Mussa Paul, Executive Director of an NGO Africa Green Economy; Vitumbiko Kumwenda, District Project Officer for Global Fund (Malaria Project) World Vision International

North: Misheck Mzumara, lecturer in drama at Mzuni

Mzuni, which as a diverse allay of high professionals across a wide range of fields opened its doors to students in 1999 and the Alumni Association was formed in 2005.

