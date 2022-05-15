Malawi hopes to cash in on Ethiopia’s choice of stadium

The choice of Ethiopia to use Malawi’s Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as their alternative home venue for their Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers has sent a buzz of excitement among the football fraternity in the country.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed that Ethiopia wrote them officially after CAF announced on Friday that the east Africans have opted for the Malawi stadium as their home venue after their Bahir Dar Stadium was banned for not meeting the required standards.

FAM said in a statement that after playing Malawi at the Bingu Stadium on June 2, Ethiopia will remain in the country to host Egypt four days later.

A letter from Confederation of African Football (CAF) to Ethiopia FA signed by Developmental Director Raul Chipendo reads: “Please note that the approved stadium (BNS) will be set as the venue to host the Matchday 2 Group D Ethiopia vs Egypt related to the group stage qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d Ivorie 2023 Match Day 1.”

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed that FAM has reached an agreement with Ethiopia Football Federation on the use of the BNS and thanked government for granting the approval to this effect.

“Ethiopia FA wrote us a few days ago requesting us to facilitate their use of BNS for home matches. We also engaged government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and they gave us a go ahead and therefore CAF has scheduled the match at BNS.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Malawi to showcase to the world the iconic Bingu National Stadium and the beauty that Malawi, the Warm Heart of Africa has to offer. It’s a timely opportunity for football to contribute economically with inflows of forex by the visiting teams and supporters from both Egypt and Ethiopia,” said Gunda.”

Ministry of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda said the move would help to earn forex through sports tourism.

“It is a positive development for Malawi as we stand to gain in terms of forex since the Ethiopia FA will cater for the costs of hiring the stadium.

“Both teams and their supporters will also bring forex. There might also be people from neighbouring countries coming to watch the match. Besides our technical staff will have a chance to watch the match,” he said.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu also said this would give fans a chance to watch high profile players such as Liverpool’s Mo Salah.