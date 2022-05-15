Rampage in Rumphi over Chikulamayembe’s chieftaincy

Peace is refusing to settle in Rumphi where families are fighting over the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy.

Malawi News Agency (Mana) has just confirmed that four houses have been torched while at least two others have been damaged in four different villages

In an interview, Rumphi Police Officer in Charge Kade Kuweluza said the incident happened in the wee hour of Friday 13 May, 2022.

“The details which we have so far are that three of the houses belong to Nelson Chione and one owned by Linda Kanyenda were torched over accusations that they were still loyal to former Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe, Mtima Gondwe.

“Yawona Botha, Magie Chavula and Ruth Chaula among others have also reported that their houses have been maliciously damaged,” said Kuweluza.

He further said police have since impounded a motor vehicle- Honda registration number CP 8865 which is suspected to have been used in the operation.

He also said the police are currently on the ground to diffuse tension as they hunt for the culprits.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale’s fleet of vehicles was attacked in the same area.

The affected families are of village heads Mwendapadera, Hunga, Mwendapanjala and Ngwenyama, all in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

