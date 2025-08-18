Malawi Journalists Shine at SADC Media Awards; Minister Mumba Excited: “It’s a Symbol Malawi Can Compete Globally”

Malawi celebrated a proud moment on the regional stage as three of its journalists finished as runners-up at the 2025 Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Media Awards. The accolades spanned Photojournalism, Radio, and Television, with Roy Nkosi of Malawi News Agency, Innocent Kumchedwa of Zodiak Broadcasting Station, and Kumbukani Kajumi of Malawi Film Unit each receiving $1,000.

Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, representing His Excellency at the 45th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, described the achievement as a powerful sign of Malawi’s growing regional and global competitiveness.

“This clearly demonstrates that Malawi has the capacity to excel at any level globally. Our media is setting the trend and standing out among regional peers,” Mumba said.

For Kumchedwa, the recognition marks a career milestone and motivates him to aim even higher. “I am humbled to be recognised at a regional level. It shows that Malawian radio journalism can compete on the global stage,” he said.

Arthur Chipenda, SADC National Media Coordinator for Malawi, echoed the sentiment, noting that Malawi’s consistent participation in regional media competitions is raising the standard of journalism in the country.

This year, the awards attracted 29 entries across Print, Radio, Television, and Photojournalism. Winners took home $2,500, while runners-up received $1,000—making Malawi’s achievements even more significant for a first-time, high-profile showcase for Minister Mumba.

