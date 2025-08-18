OPINION | Bashir Al Bashir: UTM Stands for Change – Not Tribalism, Nepotism, or Corruption

Some voices are urging UTM to form an alliance with MCP or DPP. But clearly, these people have never read UTM’s mission statement—they do not understand what UTM truly stands for. Back in 2020, I opposed any alliance on one clear condition: neither MCP nor DPP shares UTM’s values. That remains true today.

UTM’s mission is unambiguous. Its first three priorities fight against nepotism, tribalism, and regionalism. How, then, can anyone justify supporting DPP, a party that promotes regionalism and tribalism? How could UTM ever ally with MCP, which embraces the same divisive politics? It is impossible.

Both MCP and DPP have remained silent on the issue of ending corruption. How can UTM, as an alliance partner, realistically advance anti-corruption when its partners condone or ignore it?

Some argue that alliances are necessary because the country is “falling apart.” Yet, those making these claims have forgotten the human cost of reckless politics—the children we lost to political negligence. Have they felt any remorse for their families? Clearly not. Today, they push yet another alliance, ignoring past betrayals and broken promises.

UTM stands for real change. True change cannot come from alliances with parties entrenched in the old politics of greed, division, and favoritism. This election, voters face a clear choice: vote for change, or vote for the status quo represented by DPP or MCP.

UTM believes that no party can win without the people. The power lies with the voters. Are you in the villages? Do you have relatives there? Can you not inform them about the benefits of voting for UTM? Mobilizing voters is not only possible—it is essential. If you fail, you fail Dr. Kabambe, UTM, and the future of progress.

Take Dedza as a stark example. A district struggling with extreme poverty and basic service deprivation. People live without clean water for an entire week, walking long distances just to fetch water. They have become numb to suffering. This is the reality UTM seeks to change.

Change requires courage, commitment, and unity. It is in your hands. UTM is ready to deliver—but only if the people take their power seriously. The time for empty promises is over. The time for action is now.

