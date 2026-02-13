Malawi Judiciary Strikes Back: Defends Supreme Court Ruling on Finance Bank Case Amid Public Outcry

In a firm response to mounting public criticism, the Malawi Judiciary has issued a hard-hitting statement defending the Supreme Court of Appeal’s controversial ruling in favor of Finance Bank of Malawi. The statement, released on February 13, 2026, by Chief Registrar Innocent Nebi, comes after a wave of speculation and social media frenzy over alleged multi-billion kwacha payouts.

The Judiciary’s message is clear: the law, not public opinion, guides their decisions.

The Ruling: Why Finance Bank Won

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that the government and the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) acted unlawfully when they suspended Finance Bank’s foreign currency operations and eventually revoked its banking license.

Reason: The court ruled that the government failed to provide Finance Bank with a fair hearing, a fundamental constitutional requirement before taking such drastic actions.

Legal Basis: Under Malawi’s Constitution, administrative actions — including revoking banking licenses — must be procedurally fair. The court found that both RBM and the Minister of Finance skipped this essential step, rendering their actions unlawful.

This decision effectively overturned the government’s move, vindicating Finance Bank’s position and exposing a significant lapse in regulatory conduct.

Hitting Back Against Money Speculation

Following the ruling, rumors circulated suggesting the government might owe Finance Bank trillions of kwacha in damages. The Judiciary has sharply rejected such claims as premature and speculative.

Fact: The Supreme Court did not award a specific sum.

Next Steps: The court has tasked the Assistant Registrar with calculating actual damages. Until that process concludes, any public claims about billions or trillions remain pure conjecture.

Why Did the Case Take a Decade?

Critics have questioned why a case that began in 2016 dragged on for ten years. The Judiciary defended the lengthy process, citing the complexity of the case:

Multiple interlocutory applications (legal skirmishes within the main case) needed resolution.

Both Finance Bank and the government requested delays at various stages.

The Judiciary emphasized that rushing the case would have compromised fairness and due process — principles the court is sworn to uphold.

Defending the Oral Ruling

Some observers expressed confusion when the court announced its decision orally before releasing the full written judgment. The Judiciary explained that this is standard practice, intended to reduce delays while judges finalize detailed legal reasoning.

The Bottom Line

The Judiciary’s statement leaves no room for misinterpretation:

“We don’t decide cases based on public opinion; we decide them based on the law. The Judiciary remains steadfast in its mandate… to decide cases solely on the basis of legally relevant facts and applicable legal principles.” — Innocent Nebi, Chief Registrar

The public is urged to read the full judgment rather than relying on social media speculation, which the Judiciary warns can distort facts and fuel unnecessary panic.

By issuing this statement, the Malawi Judiciary has made it clear that rule of law trumps rumor, and procedural fairness cannot be sacrificed for expediency or political optics.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :