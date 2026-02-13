“We Found a Broken Economy” — Mutharika Claims Inflation Falling as IMF Backs Recovery Plan

President Arthur Peter Mutharika used his 2026 State of the Nation Address to deliver what was less a routine report and more a political diagnosis of the country’s economic collapse and his administration’s attempt to rebuild it from the ground up.

Speaking before a packed Parliament that included cabinet ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures and diplomats, Mutharika said he assumed office in September 2025 at a time when the economy was “on life support”, weighed down by foreign exchange shortages, uncontrolled inflation and a collapse in business confidence.

He told legislators that inflation stood at 28.7 percent when he took power, making Malawi one of the most expensive countries to live in within the SADC region, while basic commodities such as maize, fuel and building materials had become unaffordable for ordinary households.

According to the President, the crisis was not simply economic but institutional, with public finances weakened by years of fiscal indiscipline and policy inconsistency.

Mutharika said his administration responded by reintroducing strict austerity across government, cutting ministerial fuel allocations, restricting foreign travel and reducing operational expenditures. He argued that the state could not demand sacrifice from citizens while political leaders lived comfortably at public expense.

Central to the recovery narrative, he said, was the approval of a new three-year Extended Credit Facility by the International Monetary Fund, which he described as a turning point in restoring Malawi’s credibility with the international financial system.

He said the IMF programme would unlock additional support from multilateral lenders and bilateral partners, allowing government to stabilize the currency, rebuild reserves and finance priority sectors without resorting to excessive domestic borrowing.

In one of the most politically loaded moments of the address, Mutharika told Parliament that the IMF deal was “a vote of confidence not just in policies, but in leadership”, arguing that Malawi had returned to the community of serious and trusted states.

He said inflation was already declining and projected it would fall below 21 percent in 2026, while economic growth was expected to rise to 3.8 percent in 2026 and 4.9 percent in 2027, reversing years of stagnation.

Economists note that if these projections hold, Malawi would experience its first sustained macroeconomic recovery since the aftermath of the 2013 Cashgate scandal, which permanently damaged donor confidence and fiscal stability.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :