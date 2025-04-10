Malawi Launches $60 Million Health Emergency Preparedness and Resilience Program

The Ministry of Health has launched a landmark five-year, $60 million Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Program, aimed at strengthening Malawi’s ability to respond to public health threats and climate-sensitive diseases.

Speaking at the launch event held at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda described the initiative as a timely and transformative intervention. She said it arrives at a pivotal moment, as Malawi reimagines its emergency response in the face of increasingly frequent health crises and the growing impact of climate change.

“This program underscores the urgent need to strengthen our health systems to ensure resilience and sustain the gains we’ve achieved with our development partners,” said Chiponda.

She noted that while the country has made progress in public health leadership and coordination, critical gaps remain in emergency preparedness. These include challenges in specimen transport and diagnostics, real-time surveillance systems, emergency financing, and effective risk communication.

Chiponda also stressed the need to address persistent gender disparities in Malawi’s health sector, which continue to weaken emergency response capabilities.

“Women in Malawi have less access to essential health services and carry a heavier disease burden than men,” she said. “We must close these gaps, improve healthcare quality during emergencies, and ensure basic services reach everyone.”

In his remarks, World Bank Regional Practice Director Daniel Dulitzky reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to improving health service delivery in Malawi. He said the new program is designed to strengthen health systems and expand access to innovative technologies that improve healthcare across the country.

“This project will help address outbreaks like cholera and other pandemics, strengthen laboratory capacity, and support health service delivery at all levels,” Dulitzky said.

The Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Program is a multi-sectoral, climate-focused initiative that aims to build technical, financial, and human resource capacity across Malawi’s healthcare system. It integrates climate-smart and gender-responsive strategies to ensure a more inclusive and resilient approach to future health emergencies.

Funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Health, the five-year program is expected to play a critical role in saving lives, preventing disease outbreaks, and ensuring Malawi is better prepared for future health challenges.

