Malawi Law Society advises voters to elect ‘someone with the will of the people at heart’

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has advised voters to strictly examine the candidates and their policies to ensure they vote for someone with the will of the people at heart in next week’s tripartite elections.

A statement signed by MLS president Burton Mhango and honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde has also asked Malawians that candidates seeking office must also spell out practical promises that will be fulfilled within the legal framework once elected.

MLS has also urged candidates and political parties, including all electoral stakeholders, to observe election rules and laws in the watershed polls.

The lawyers’ body said it will hold accountable any person or group that will try to violate the Constitution in a bid to get into or sustain power.

The statement seen by Nyasa Times, also urges candidates, political parties and their supporters to follow available conflict resolution mechanisms during the post-election period.

MLS further states that it is their expectation that the Malawi Police Service (MPS), the Judiciary, the media and other duty-bearers, carry out their duties in a professional manner both in the pre-election and post-election period.

Reads the statement: “Within the limits of our members’ professional responsibility and its statutory mandate, the Law Society shall not tolerate any disregard of the rule of law by any other institution in this period and beyond.”

About 6.8million voters will be electing a president, members of parliament and local government councillors.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has three main rivals in this election—Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which is in alliance with former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) and Freedom Party (PP), Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s UTM and the United Democratic Front which has Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi as its torchbearer.

Anlaysts have predicted the elections to be competitive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :