Malawi Law Society joins electorate case

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has joined the poll case at the High Court in Lilongwe as friends of the court.

Former main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has taken the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court to force the pollster not to release the presidential vote result until all anomalies were cleaned up.

The MLS lawyers were in the chambers at the High Court in Lilongwe on Sunday along with MEC and MCP lawyers.

MCP believes that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doctored and manipulated the presidential vote result as the number of votes cast could not tally with those of the registered voters.

The MCP says the number of the votes cast far much outnumbered the number of registered voters in some areas especially in the Lower Shire and the Lhomwe belt.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :