Malawi Law Society queries Ansah for remaining MEC chairperson: ‘Deeply reflect’
Malawi Law Society (MLS) has called on embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to “deeply reflect” on the value of remaining in office as her position has become technically untenable in the face of growing calls for her resignation for allegedly compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Peter Mutharika.
Ansah, who is also a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, is on record as having said the Constitutional Court hearing a petition for the nullification of the presidential race in will determine if she was wrong.
She described on-going nationwide demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demanding her resignation as “mob justice”.
But in a letter dated July 12 2019 under the subject Management of Electoral Complaints and Determination of Electoral Complaints and Determinations of Electoral Results concerning presidential election 2019, addressed to politicians, the electoral body and HRDC, among others, the law society calls upon organisers of anti-Ansah demonostrations to deeply reflect on the value of the protests “while the substance of the subject matter remains a legal dispute being managed through the Courts with a possibility of either outcome, at least in legal theory.”
MLS said no doubt there is a right to demonstrate but request the organisers to reflect on the protests especially when on the two occasions so far, such demonstrations have led to destruction of property .
They argue that the constitutional right to demonstrate guaranteed in Section 38 of the Constitution is inherently connected to such demonstrations being peaceful.
On the other hand, the Law Society calls upon MEC chairperson to “further equally reflect on the value of remaining in office while her stay in that office seems to be a cause for social disruption and political unrest.”
The statement was signed my Martha Kaukonde the honourary secretary for the Law Society.
It is also addressed to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara and Inspector General (IG) of Police Rodney Jose.
Ansah has become the second MEC chairperson to face resignation calls after the late William Hanjahanja who tendered his resignation in May 1999 amid pressure from electoral stakeholders.
Then president Bakili Muluzi replaced Hanjahanja, who cited health grounds as reasons for his resignation within weeks to the 1999 elections, with Supreme Court Judge James Kalaile.
Stakeholders accused Hanjahanja of poor leadership, but the commission said medical doctors had given him a two-week bed rest after treating him for malaria and high blood pressure.
The civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of HRDC have organised weekly demonstrations nationwide to force Ansah to step down for allegedly mismanaging the elections.
The CSOs, are supported by the two petitioners seeking nullification of the presidential elections, Saulos Chilima of UTM Party and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
A Mr. Khima,how can Ansah claim that all electoral processes were followed when the same MEC chair confesed that Tipex was indeed used,and that MEC did not procure any of it,not talking of approving it.So when saying all electoral processes were followed,is Tipex part of those processes
After she resigns, so what? Come up with other unrealistic and unreasonable demands? Zankutu basi.
I beg to differ with those calling for Jane’s resignation. I would strongly say “Dont resign Madam Chair”. There is no need. Wait for the court case to be concluded. If and only if the court finds MEC in the wrong shoul you resign. For now the assertion that you mismanaged the presidential elections is just peoples’ opinion and thinking. In other words, its just an allegation until proved otherwise and you are innocent until proven guilty. I rest my case.
Bravo amfumu. That is good thinking. Long Live MEC chair Justice Dr. Jane Ansah!!!!!!
Yes there is no need for Ansah to stay in the office as MEC chair she must fall. But I know because Muthalika bought the presidency she feels to resign will make their pan become more weak and face danger at the end of the day both Muthalika and Ansah. Therefore her plan is to resign once the courts nullifies the elections that is typical Malawians people from small southern Africa countries who refuses to resign even there is overwhelming evidence of fraud shame on you and this battle is fought by GOD Himself and victory is coming soon since… Read more »
Okoma sakhalitsa. if you look at how Madam Anastaza Msosa conducted herself during her term of office as MEC chair, one would know she was a genius who knew her job osangati uyu poti ndi mzimai can do monga momwe adachitira mzimai mzake uja. Mai Msosa wherever you are, you are an inspiration to our girl children. . May you enjoy your retirement and may God take care of you. we have seen the difference.
Maunits umaitha wanena zoona
THIS WOMAN IS TECHNICALLY NOT MEC CHAIR ANYMORE. YOU TEND TO WONDER WHAT SHE’S LOOKING FOR!
I think MLS has written the most silly letter in living memory. It precludes that Ansah should resign, which is totally unlawful, misplaced, illogical, irrelevant and total disrespectful of sub judice rule.
chimayi ndi chi mfiti ichi chimatamba no doubt about that, look at at everything that is happening due to her stupid actions and she still refuses to resign. akufuna chani kwenikweni???
this is the best time for her to resign, otherwise things will continue getting worse.
She has the right to employement as others have the right to demonstrate so no deal. a mademo pitirizani Ansah pitiliza kukhala chair it her right as a malawian.
She has to defend her 2 billion kwacha bribe and her boss. She quits, he quits. Domino effect. He quits…….the rest of them follow!
Azimayi mwasonyeza ndithu dyera ndi ugogodi pa maudindo. Pamene Pitala adawina 2014, mdzimayi amakan kutula pansi udindo. Pamene ma results azitsankho sali bwino, mzimayi wa MEC akukanirira udindo. O Azimayi mukutionetsa zitsanzo zoyipa makamaka Jane Malemu Ansah