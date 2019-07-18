MCP sneers at DPP dialogue offer : ‘We can’t discuss with those who bastardise presidential results’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the UTM Party say they take Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa’s dialogue offer with a pinch of a salt.

Nankhumwa last week offered to initiate dialogue to end the ongoing post-election protests organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which MCP and UTM are party to it.

But MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the oldest party cannot be on dialogue table with “a group of people who stole our victory.”

He said the only way to resolve the political impasse is electoral justice and the “only solution is a rerun.”

Mkaka said MCP is waiting for the Constitutional Court to determine on the elections petition case which the party president Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM counterpart Saulos Chilima filed.

“When you find a thief in you goat kraal steeling, you do not negotiate with him. The May 21 elections were fraudulent and there is no sense in discussing with somebody who stole our victory,” said Mkaka.

In a statement. MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali described Nankhumwa’s call for dialogue as suspicious and an insult.

“While we believe contact and dialogue would be a positive approach in resolving the political disputes in our midst, it is an approach that only yields fruit when done in good faith.

“Sadly, Nankhumwa has made no direct approach to MCP either before or since making his public remarks to demonstrate that he indeed made them in good faith.”

During a DPP rally in Blantyre on Sunday, Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, said: “If no one is not ready for dialogue, then I am ready to initiate dialogue. I am ready to initiate dialogue in the interest of Malawians.”

Nankhumwa said he was ready to meet MCP president Chakwera and UTM leader Chilima to resolve the political impasse and end the demonstrations that are turning violent.

UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga said they want electoral justice and would give Constitutional Court a chance to make its determination and not backdoor meetings.

