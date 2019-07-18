MEC suspends ‘opaque meetings’ with presiding officers

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said its meetings which staff and lawyers have been having in district councils with election presiding officers to collect information for the on-going court case have been stopped.

“Due to the unconducive atmosphere characterised by animosity and violent behaviour towards staff and lawyers, the commission has decided to halt the exercise. We are no longer going to the councils to collect affidavits and witness statements for our case,” said MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

Mwafulirwa said it was unfortunate that those pursuing justice were in the forefront disturbing the very process of seeking justice.

“We feel that, as a party that was sued, we should have been given room to collect witness statements and present them to court,” he said.

Mwafulirwa dismissed reports that some presiding officers were requested , forced or induced with money to sign new election results sheet or form as alleged by Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He said lawyers for the electoral commission will be deciding the way forward and the nation will be informed.

During the exercise, MEC officials met hostility in other parts of the country, which the electoral body says threatened their lives.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima have gone to the courts to dispute the May 21 presidential polls which they say MEC manipulated in favour of President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika and the DPP dispute this.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :