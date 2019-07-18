MEC suspends ‘opaque meetings’ with presiding officers
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said its meetings which staff and lawyers have been having in district councils with election presiding officers to collect information for the on-going court case have been stopped.
“Due to the unconducive atmosphere characterised by animosity and violent behaviour towards staff and lawyers, the commission has decided to halt the exercise. We are no longer going to the councils to collect affidavits and witness statements for our case,” said MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa.
Mwafulirwa said it was unfortunate that those pursuing justice were in the forefront disturbing the very process of seeking justice.
“We feel that, as a party that was sued, we should have been given room to collect witness statements and present them to court,” he said.
Mwafulirwa dismissed reports that some presiding officers were requested , forced or induced with money to sign new election results sheet or form as alleged by Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
He said lawyers for the electoral commission will be deciding the way forward and the nation will be informed.
During the exercise, MEC officials met hostility in other parts of the country, which the electoral body says threatened their lives.
MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima have gone to the courts to dispute the May 21 presidential polls which they say MEC manipulated in favour of President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Mutharika and the DPP dispute this.
Sangwani Mwafulirwa mutu ouma ngati mbajila wo. shupit!
You do not buy the presidency nonono. If dpp thought that it will be ruling through the backdoor of fraud yalembammadzi sizitheka Malawi adapenya uyu. A Malawi adasankha bwino mtsogololeli bwezi zonsezi palibe ndipo posachedwapa asankhaso bwino bwino monga adachita pa 21 May, 2019 chimodzimodzi ndithu. Asangwani Mwafuliwa mukundivetsa chisoni anthu aku Karonga sangapange zimene inu mupangazo za quarter system.
Why collection of affidavits now while they have result sheets from every voting centre in the country? Submit original result sheets to the court instead of making new ones and altering the original figures by forcing agents of other political parties to sign under duress or undue influences. Produce the original result sheets from every voting centre whether they were tipexed, or not so that the court can decide to which extend the tipex damaged the elections. Affidavits shouldn’t be allowed in the court especially in this case where people are signing under duress or undue influences. This proves that… Read more »
I have never seen bungwe lochititsa manyazi kugwirako ntchito ngati ku MEC
MEC has not stopped meeting Presiding Officers, instead, Presiding Officers are going to MEC Officers for Corrections and Signing.
munyelebwa apumbwa a diphwiphwi mudziwanso and i doubt if the courts are going to grant you any extension regarding the date for commencement of court proceedings. by the way, when your stupid MEC was declaring magogo as winner of the elections, what was their basis?
This time around MEC will inform the nation on the way forward but the same nation was not informed when the meetings with the presiding officers were taking place. MEC officials were so drunk with tax payers’ money hence they all forgot to zip their trousers. Everything that MEC is doing or saying has no logic. For a case to be won there must be logic.
You guys think Malawians are stupid. I have been asked to write a witness statement before and I did this in the comfort of my own home and posted it. If you really have the names just call them ask them to write the witness statement and post it. You were quick to say you sent people to investigate madando and found nothing. Be quick too as you have the names. We are not fools. You didn’t see this coming. You just saw Billions coming. Enjoy the music. You made the bed now you have to lie on it. Devil… Read more »
I thought u said the election was credible
Without to stand any side mec officials the suppose to stand down as country is in fire now new team elected by parliament the suppose to do the investigation i think this suppose to be welcomed by citizens of Malawi and it means a lot, but now you are refusing to resign and you expected country to trust this office?what are you hiding because investigation suppose to start in your office the to those people,how can mec officials investigate themselves it doesn’t make sense at all