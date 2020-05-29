Malawi lockdown case goes to Constitutional Court: Not less then 3 judges
A Constitutional Court will now hear a case in which some individuals including Prophet David Mbewe and civil society organisations (CSOs) sought a High Court injunction to block government plan to impose 21-days national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has certified the case as a constitutional matter after High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda decided to refer the case to the Constitutional Court because the issues raised by the petitioners required an interpretation of the constitution.
The judge ordered that until the Constitutional Court makes its ruling, the lockdown cannot be enforced.
According to the Chife Justice in a notice dated April 30 20200, the matters in the case comply with Section 9 (2) of the Courts Act which stipuaktes that matters relating to or requiring interpretation of the Constitution shall be heard and disposed of by or before not less than three judges.
“Reference Number of 2020 being Judicial Review Case 22 of 2020, before Honourable Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda sitting at Lilongwe.
“The proceedings registered as Judicial Review Cause Numbeer 22 of 2020 hereto attached and matters raised therein contained are hereby certified as having complied with Section 9 (2) of the Act,” reads Chief Justice’s certification.
On 15 April, the government announced a 21-day lockdown, which was due to start three days later but campaigners complained that the government did this without providing help for those in need.
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) went to court to challenge the government on the issue and the courts blocked the lockdown.
On Friday 17 April, a day before the lockdown was due to start, a court injunction stopped it until government had put the necessary socio-economic protection measures in place.
The opposition is worried that President Peter Mutharika is going to use the pandemic to delay the fresh presidential elections due before July 4, and keep himself in power.
The country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima and former president Joyce Banda have h accused government of manipulating the Covid-19 crisis to avoid the polls.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Government withdrew, nde a constitutional court akakamba chani????
Come june & july towards August its when you will feel it that what is COVID 19?. Guys kuno ku S.Africa ma doctor ayambano kupenga nayo nthendayi koma ali ndi zipangizo zonse zoyenela komano soka kwa ife a malawi chifukwa moyo wathu tauyika pa mtengo wa vote. Enanu kungovota nthawi yomweyo kukatengako covid nkumwarira kaya a president mkufunawo azabwera kuzakuyikani mmanda kaya. Kunoko pano ayamba kukumba manda malo amodzi chi una chachikulu chimodzi nkuyala mitembo momwemo nkukwirira. Wokondedwa wanu atamupanga chonchi kodi chingakhale cha nzeru kufera vote?🙈🙈🙈🙈😂😂😭😭😭
Okey, mwayamba kuidabwa COVID-19 tsopano? Pano mudziwa kufunika kwa Lockdown but its too late. Chibwana pa Malawi. People will perish like tomatoes.
yochita kuyibweretsa mwadalayo
Ndie Mutoona ngati Lockdown inakatopindura chani …Ngati mutokanika kusanalira anthu 400 Okha …Despite Receiving Billions ….ndie 18 million munakatokwanisa ….Mutofuna Tione mwikho kapena nyenkhwe….
Where is lockdown helping? Here in South Africa how has it helped??????
aaaah koma ambwiye mulibe manyazi….corona yochita kukaitenga ku RSA nkumazawerengera ma figures kuno cholinga choti mupemphe ndalama kuma donors komanso kuti musapange chisankho….inutu mwagwa nayo, Malawi wakana uyu.
This rotten conmans court again? Biased, nepotistic and corrupt to the core. Anyway government withdraw its intentions for a lockdown why does it matter? Mumva ayambaponso kuweluza what isn’t in the petitions. Kunazadza zitselekwete ku court, asakhwi ndi nansongole ku court.its a sham
Government was Forced to Withdraw …it’s ill Advised Lockdown ….Ndani angalole Zopepera zimenezo ku Malawi kuno …
Wakwiya ndi mfiti.poor government always make poor decisions.no wonder the imported covid to increase the numbers