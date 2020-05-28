Nobody will stop Malawi fresh election, even Covid-19 can’t — Chilima

The country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima —who is also running mate to Tonse Alliance presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera — has said the Court sanctioned fresh presidential election will be held even if government deliberately spreads the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic what he called deliberate poor response.

Chilima said this Thursday when he invaded Thyolo and Mulanje with Imbizo campaign tours drumming up support for Chakwera, who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics, and is standing on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket representing Tonse Alliance.

Speaking at Luchenza in Thyolo, Chilima observed that government officials deliberately let 441 people temporarily held at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre upon arrival from South Africa awaiting test results go away without knowing their status, in a bid to spread the contagion of the virus pandemic and use it as an excuse to not to hold the polls.

Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr. John Phuka announced Thursday a spike in the Covid-19 count from 102 to 203.

But Chilima— widely known by his initials SKC—said Covid-19 will not stop the polls.

“It will never work, this fresh election people will vote, whether Covid-19 or Covid-21 we will vote,’’ he said.

Chilima said parliament which is meeting on June 5 for budget session will prioritise electoral reforms regulations including setting the polling date.

SKC said God has given Malawians the fresh election to restore every voter’s power to bring change and enjoy their rights.

A contingent of about 280 other Malawians who were detained in South Africa as illegal immigrants are also repatriated on two specially-cleared commercial flights hired by the South African Government.

They will be kept at Nalikule Teachers Training College in Lilongwe.

Most of the Covid-19 cases recorded have been imported from countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Tanzania with a few local transmissions.

Malawi reported its first cases on April 2.

