Malawi loses 248 lives to cholera by Nov. 16: Action for Progress donates medical supplies

Minister of Health and Population Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has disclosed that Malawi has lost 248 lives to cholera since the outbreak hit some part of the country a few months ago.

Chiponda made the remarks at her ministry’s headquarters at Capital Hill in Lilongwe when she received a donation of medical supplies from Action for Progress (AfP) – a not-for-profit, aid assistance organization of the Church of Christ.

The organization has donated a broad ranged-assortment of medical items that include medical bins, towels, walkers, suction containers, wound dressing, IV fluid sets, among others.

Chiponda said the donation will go a long way in assisting the Malawi Government to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as a top goal in the health sector.

“These medical supplies are earmarked for distribution to all district hospitals and Kamuzu Central Hospital in the Central Region. This elegant act is not easy to execute now because as we all know, the global economy is getting worse and shipments have become harder to move through supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

The minister stated that the donation from a faith-based organization illustrates the purpose and benefits of the coexistence of church and government, stressing that development is not a sole responsibility of the government.

She thanked AfP for providing continued support to the health sector in Malawi through donations of medical equipment and supplies.

“They have supported the Ministry a number of times. This is a key manifestation that the country derives a lot of benefits from partnerships and I would like to express our profound gratitude to AfP for the exemplary, generous and noble choices to make a donation of this magnitude at this troubling period, the country and world are going through,” said Chiponda.

AfP Country Director Wilson Isaac Tembo said his organization was aware of the financing challenges the ministry faces; hence, their decision to mobilize resources through the Malawi Project in the United States of America.

Tembo assured the Malawi Government of AfP continued support to the health sector.

AfP was established under the leadership of Tembo who is also in-country director for the Malawi Project. The AfP board is composed of business, medical, religious, and community leaders recognized for their focus on helping the poor, needy, and helpless members of society.

Meanwhile, Minister Chiponda has reminded Malawians to continue to observe hygienic practices such washing hands before eating, washing hands after changing baby’s napkins, washing hands after visiting the toilet and more importantly having toilets in their homes if they are to contain cholera.

She also reminded Malawians to observe precautionary measures in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

