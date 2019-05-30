Malawi maintains unbeaten run in Cosafa Cup: Draw with Mozambique in dead rubber

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have maintained their unbeaten record in the 2019 edition of Cosafa Castel Cup after drawing 1-1 in their final pool match at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Thursday.

The Flames are winner of the Group B and had already qualified for the quarter-finals before they faced Mozambique in the dead rubber match and looked set to keep up their winning run before being pegged back by a late goal from The Mambas.

Malawi took the lead after a goalkeeping error for Mozambique when Hassan Kajoke reacted quickest to the loose ball and scored from barely a metre out to net a sixth goal of the competition for The Flames.

But Mozambique’s Jeituso scored a late equaliser for Mozambique as they held Malawi to a 1-1 draw.

Namibia finished second in the pool after a comprehensive 3- 0 victory over Seychelles, ending a promising tournament for them with a largely home-based squad devoid of the major stars.

Mozambique are third with two points, and Seychelles end with one, with the former especially disappointed after they had targeted a knockout place from the pool.

The quarter final action will kick off from Saturday . Malawi is facing Zambia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :