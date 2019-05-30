14-years jail for man convicted of sexually attacking 3 minors

Nsanje First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 40 year old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling three minors.

The convict Mavuto Mose, who comes from Thole Village Traditional Authority (TA) Malemia in Nsanje defiled three minors of ages ranging from 8 to 13 years old on the evening of 27 May 2019.

Appearing before Nsanje First Grade Magistrate Court, the convict pleaded not guilty however the Prosecutor Sub Inspector Francis Namchidwe brought five witnesses to testify against him and a medical report proved that the unlawful act was indeed done by the convict.

In her ruling, first Grade Magistrate Esther Phiri said it is the duty of State and Judiciary to protect minors in the country from people like Mose.

She added that people like Mose put trauma in the lives of young people especially girls who are vulnerable, saying this has a psychological effect on victims.

Phiri then sentenced Mose to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour which is the maximum punishment for magistrate courts to deter others from committing similar offence.

Meanwhile, First Grade Magistrate Esther Phiri has pleaded with the law makers to increase the sentence on defilement cases.

She said the convict defiled three minors and to her, fourteen years is not sufficient compared to cases Mose was answering before her court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :