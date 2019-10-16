Malawi mans UN permanent combat deployment in DRC

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers now have a permanent combat deployment (SCD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo where they are on UN sponsored peace keeping mission.

A statement from the UN says Monusco recently established the permanent combat deployment.

“…[It is] conmposed of peace keepers from the Malawi battalion, in Kabasha town on the Beni-Butembo road,” says the UN.

The UN says the Malawi Defence Force battalion will be responsible to protect the population as well as ebola response teams.

The government of DRC is fighting many groups of rebels from Uganda and Rwanda and the UN went to the mineral rich country for peace keeping and now sre helping in the fight against ebola disease.

