Chakwera says Oct 15 Mothers Day his wife became a mother for the first time

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday October 15 said he celebrated Mothers Day by reaching out with gifts to some mothers, saying the day has also a lot of meaning to his wife Monica on a personal level.

“This is the day (October 15) my wife became a mother for the first time when our only son was born,” said Chakwera.

He said his sisters born after him have all becomes mothers too.

Chakwera said he spent the day with his wife and their family and sent gifts to a few mothers, including his 94-year-old mother-in-law.

“I wish all mothers God’s very best for them. May that be provided for and protected. May they prosper in all they do for the betterment if Malawi and humanity,” he said.

In Malawi, Mother’s Day is commemorated on October 15.

The day was initially set aside by founding president Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda on October 17 and it was later celebrated on the second Monday of October but former president Bingu wa Mutharika changed it to October 15 to coincide with the International Day of Rurall Women, set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008.

Apart from celebrating Mother’s Day, the month of October was also set aside to observe the International Day of the Girl­Child and the International Childhood Week which reflect on the mother as well.

