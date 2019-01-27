Malawi may host 2019 Cosafa U-17 tournament

The Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has opened up hosting of tournaments to all its fourteen member countries and Malawi has a chance to host the Under 17 Tournament this year.

Deputy General Secretary for COSAFA, Suzgo Nyirenda, confirmed the development .

Nyirenda, who is former Chief Executive Officer for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), said the idea emanated from the recent COSAFA Annual General Meeting where it was resolved that all member countries should have an opportunity to host COSAFA tournaments.

“In the past only few countries were hosting the tournament but we have come up with a rotational system to allow all the fourteen countries host a particular tournament.

“We are hopeful that FAM will go back and discuss with the Malawi Government and other football stakeholders to see how Malawi can host this Under 17 Tournament. It’s been a long time since Malawi hosted a tournament. We are also targeting that possibly in 2021 Malawi can host the senior COSAFA Cup,” explained Nyirenda.

